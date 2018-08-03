“Lizzie Borden took an axe …” Take a look at the trailer for the new film, Lizzie

“Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother forty whacks; When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.”

You remember that, right?!

Lizzie, the new film starring Chloë Sevigny in the title role of Lizzie Borden dives deeper in her relationship with Bridget, the housemaid who testified at the Borden trial played by Kristen Stewart. From the trailer the majority of the film seems to take place before the brutal Borden murders, digging deeper into the lesbian rumors that surrounded Borden beforehand.

Either way the trailer has us choppin’ … errr chompin’ at the bit to see the film.

