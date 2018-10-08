LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” matches up with our other favorite songs!

Throwback Monday?! Is that even a thing … oh, well.

Here’s our first question: Who remembers LMFAO?!

Second question: Who remembers the song, “Party Rock Anthem?” If not, scroll to the bottom of this article for a quick refresher.

If you answered yes to both of these questions, then you may (or may not) appreciate what you’re about to learn. Someone took the time to discover the the BPM (beats-per-minute) in that song match up with some other very famous, very catchy, and very loved songs! Following that discover the internet went crazy and created the following memes. Enjoy!

LMFAO and “Uptown Girl”

This just made my day. RT @StanLewis_: Party Rock Anthem has the same bpm as Uptown Girl pic.twitter.com/hMjG8kCioh — Ignatious Niple (@IgnatiousNiple) October 5, 2018

LMFAO and the Evangelion Opening

Party Rock Anthem has the same BPM as the Evangelion Opening and I hate it pic.twitter.com/UC2WzNF3zN — 👻🎃 Spooky Joseju 🎃👻 (@Josejusejo) September 18, 2018

And Moon’s personal favorite … LMFAO and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger”

Party Rock Anthem and Moves Like Jagger have the same bpm and I hate it pic.twitter.com/saLe6i4ITv — Andrewㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ‏ (@Editandrew) October 6, 2018

THE ORIGINAL “PARTY ROCK ANTHEM”

