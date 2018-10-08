LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” matches up with our other favorite songs!

Posted by: Moon & Staci October 8, 2018

Throwback Monday?! Is that even a thing … oh, well.

Here’s our first question: Who remembers LMFAO?!

Second question: Who remembers the song, “Party Rock Anthem?” If not, scroll to the bottom of this article for a quick refresher.

If you answered yes to both of these questions, then you may (or may not) appreciate what you’re about to learn. Someone took the time to discover the the BPM (beats-per-minute) in that song match up with some other very famous, very catchy, and very loved songs! Following that discover the internet went crazy and created the following memes. Enjoy!

LMFAO and “Uptown Girl”

LMFAO and the Evangelion Opening

And Moon’s personal favorite … LMFAO and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger”

THE ORIGINAL “PARTY ROCK ANTHEM”

