Raise your hand if you’ve ever referred to Jimmy Fallon as Jimmy Kimmel or vice versa. Our hand is up! There’s been a few times on this website, we’ve quickly posted something about one of them and realized moments later we used the wrong Jimmy.

Ugh.

Well … we’re not alone because apparently it happens all the time. So much so that Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to create a joint PSA about how we can tell them apart moving forward.

Watch the hilarious PSA below: