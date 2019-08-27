LOL: Russian reporter gets completely drenched during live broadcast

When you first break into the crazy world of broadcast journalism, there are times when you just get the crappy stories. And when you go live, well … anything can happen!

A Russian football journalist, Evgeny Evnevich was in the middle of a live broadcast on Match TV, when the stadium’s sprinklers started going off behind him and he was very quickly drenched. Evnevich kept his composure throughout the story, but we’re thinkin’ there might have been a few choice words once the cameras stopped rolling.

Watch the clip below: