#LOL: Russian reporter gets completely drenched during live broadcast

#LOL: Russian reporter gets completely drenched during live broadcast

Posted by: KS95 August 27, 2019 2 Views

When you first break into the crazy world of broadcast journalism, there are times when you just get the crappy stories. And when you go live, well … anything can happen!

A Russian football journalist, Evgeny Evnevich was in the middle of a live broadcast on Match TV, when the stadium’s sprinklers started going off behind him and he was very quickly drenched. Evnevich kept his composure throughout the story, but we’re thinkin’ there might have been a few choice words once the cameras stopped rolling.

Watch the clip below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules