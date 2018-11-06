Long lost snake reunited with owner after “accidentally” being donated to Goodwill

We’ve seen dogs reunited with their owners, and even cats reunited with their owners. But we’ve never seen snakes reunited with their owners … until today.

Now we’re not sure how a snake is “accidentally” donated to a Goodwill, but that’s maybe beside the point. Either way, Toki the snake was missing for six months and finally turned up at a local Goodwill in Forth Worth, Texas. When media coverage rang out that a snake was discovered in a pile of clothes, Austin Pair immediately took action.

Here is the video of Pair and Toki reunited after six months: