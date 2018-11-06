Long lost snake reunited with owner after “accidentally” being donated to Goodwill

Long lost snake reunited with owner after “accidentally” being donated to Goodwill

Posted by: KS95 November 6, 2018 34 Views

We’ve seen dogs reunited with their owners, and even cats reunited with their owners. But we’ve never seen snakes reunited with their owners … until today.

Now we’re not sure how a snake is “accidentally” donated to a Goodwill, but that’s maybe beside the point. Either way, Toki the snake was missing for six months and finally turned up at a local Goodwill in Forth Worth, Texas. When media coverage rang out that a snake was discovered in a pile of clothes, Austin Pair immediately took action.

Here is the video of Pair and Toki reunited after six months:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules