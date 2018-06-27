Lonnie Chavis from “This Is Us” responds to internet trolls mocking his gap

If you’re a fan of “This Is Us” (and we know some of you are) then you probably know Lonnie Chavis, and you probably have a soft spot for him. Well … as we’re sure you can assume with a little bit of fame comes a little bit of hate, and unfortunately the haters have been trolling him about the gap in his teeth.

REALLY?! These trolls really want to mess with a 10-year-old?! You’re so cool behind the comfort of social media …ugh, but we digress.

Let’s just say that for being a 10-year-old, Chavis has handled the hate with the wisdom and diplomacy of someone much older and wiser. Which really means he’s not taking it personally and using his status to educate people instead of lashing out.

Watch his Instagram video below.