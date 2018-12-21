Lopez & Remini are #bestiegoals IRL and in Second Act
In this image released by STXfilms, Leah Remini, left, and Jennifer Lopez appear in a scene from "Second Act." In the film, Lopez's business savvy character gets a shot to prove herself to Madison Avenue’s elite thanks to an embellished resume. (Barry Wetcher/STXfilms via AP)

Posted by: Carissa December 21, 2018

I love the impersonations they do of each other. Or specifically, Leah’s impersonation of JLo impersonating Leah.

It’s gotta feel good to be Milo Ventimiglia. Not only does Lopez apparently love his show “This Is Us”, she loves Milo so much she wanted ‘only him’ to star as her boyfriend in Second Act.

“I got a call from my rep saying, ‘So, Jennifer wants you and only you,’” he told late-night host Jimmy Fallon. “And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s flattering.’ I’m very flattered by that.”

More from Milo: here

Vanessa Hudgens also has a key role in the movie. Hudgens says the loss of her own father a few years ago helped her to play the role of Zoe in Second Act.

“Being not the friendliest with J.Lo was horrible. I hated it,” she says with a laugh. “But [I just came] from an authentic place, being that my character is someone who has sacrificed her real passion and dream, which is photography, to be there for her father in the loss of her mom. And I mean, I lost my dad a few years ago and I would do anything to help out my mom and keep her safe and happy.”

Get more of Vanessa’s perspective on her role: here

Cast members Milo Ventimiglia, left, and Jennifer Lopez attend a photocall for “Second Act” at the Four Seasons on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cast members Vanessa Hudgens, left, and Jennifer Lopez attend a photocall for “Second Act” at the Four Seasons on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Might not be life changing but it sounds like a light-hearted movie good enough for a girls night out. Second Act is out in theaters today.

Limitless, the music video directed by JLo features her 10 year old daughter Emme and is part of the Second Act soundtrack. Check out out: here

-Carissa

