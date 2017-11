Crisco, Dez and Ryan Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Liz just had her jerk of an ex come back into her life.

Love Em’ or List Em’ Liz just had her jerk of an ex come back into her life and she has to decide if should ruin his future happiness or stay out of it… should Liz Love or List her Ex and spill the beans? Find out what happens on Love ‘Em or List ‘Em!