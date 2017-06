Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – Mom has been keeping a little secret (Matt’s flag update)

Matt’s uncle had his grandfather’s original American flag while he was given a fake. Did he ever swap ’em out?!

Here was the original post:

Matt’s Mom has been lying to him for over 20 years and he just found out that the most important thing given to him has been a lie! It’s time to Love ‘Em or List ‘Em!