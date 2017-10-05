Love ‘Em or List ‘Em – UPDATE: Archer the Dog

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show October 5, 2017

Whatever happened to Archer the dog?! Dan’s friend asked him to watch his dog while he was out of the country but fast-forward 6 months later… what happened to Archer?! Find out what happens on Love ‘Em or List ‘Em!

Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
