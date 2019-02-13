Love or Hate RomComs? Rebel says this one is “Super Funny”

Just in time for Galentine’s! This is the first release of 4 Rebel Wilson movies for 2019!

Rebel Wilson takes on her first leading role and stars with Liam Hemsworth (now married to Miley Cyrus), Priyanka Chopra (who was not even dating Nick Jonas while filming but it now married to him) and Adam Devine (Is he single? Asking for a friend…. she likes goofballs).

The Hustle she stars alongside Anne Hathaway, out this May.

Rebel Wilson also has a role in JoJo Rabbit, which is categorized as a Comedy, Drama, War movie? It’s in post-production and set to be released sometime this year.

Finally, Rebel is also “training to be a cat” character along with Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and James Corden for the film Cats out in December.

Which cat character does Rebel personally think is the sexiest? The ET interview has all the details. *Hint: she’s a cat lover and KS95 artist.