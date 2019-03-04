Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills, 90120” is dead at 52.

Luke Perry was a tv heartthrob and beloved for his work on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” TMZ reported today that the famed actor is dead at 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

It’s been reported that Perry was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering from a minor stroke while at home. More details are continuing to trickle in as the day goes on, but one thing is for sure … Luke Perry will be extremely missed.

CHECK OUT WHAT CELEBRITIES ARE SAYING:

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019

Rest Luke — the way you always treated me (and anyone I ever introduced you to, no matter how much they screamed and squealed with joy and excitement) — in peace. #RIPLukePerry Cherish every moment. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Cgd9qeVKRX — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was grounded and sweet. He told the best stories and set a great example of how an actor can handle success and fame with grace and humility. R.I.P., Luke. — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry dead at 52? Oh man, that's so wrong and so sad. Condolences to family, friends, and fans all over this round world. 🙁 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2019

So heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry. He was a good friend – I really admired his work ethic and kindness to all. I recently saw Luke at a Comic Con, looked so great and we had a wonderful reunion. We will deeply miss him and my thoughts go out to his family. #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/APyai6nVlC — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) March 4, 2019