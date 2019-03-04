Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills, 90120” is dead at 52.
Luke Perry was a tv heartthrob and beloved for his work on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” TMZ reported today that the famed actor is dead at 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

It’s been reported that Perry was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering from a minor stroke while at home. More details are continuing to trickle in as the day goes on, but one thing is for sure … Luke Perry will be extremely missed.

