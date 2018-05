Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis happily welcomed an unplanned second daughter. Their baby girl, Colette Koala Haggerty was born in March. Macklemore gushes about his wife’s strength on social media. He even posted a sentimental birth video on Mother’s Day. Get the full story here.

Macklemore says it’s difficult being away from home but that they’re adjusting to life with a new baby. Thank goodness for FaceTime.