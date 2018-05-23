Maddie Poppe already knew she won American Idol!

Maddie Poppe has been the newest American Idol for about two days now, and already she’s revealed not one, BUT TWO, shocking secrets! We first learned that her and fellow competitor Caleb Lee Hutchinson were dating, but then on Live with Kelly & Ryan, Poppe revealed yet another secret. Moments before she was announced as the official winner, it seems Ryan Seacrest unintentionally flashed the card in her direction. Whoops!

The reveal is actually pretty funny, and Seacrest seems beyond shocked to hear the news. Skip to minute 1:20 to get right to it.

