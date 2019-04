Madonna is introducing the world to “Madame X”

It’s been a while since we’ve had some new music from Ms. Madonna, but lucky for us, she’s back. This time around she’s introducing the world to Madame X, who is basically like a modern day Carmen Sandiego!

Watch her promo video below, and look out for her new single “Medellin” debuting later today, April 17th!



UPDATE: Listen to Madonna’s new song, “Medellin” below: