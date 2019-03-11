Man barely escapes death by massive building collapse

Videos like this are a great reminder that life is absolutely not guaranteed, and anything can happen.
A man was walking along the street in London, when seconds later a large pile of bricks and rubble came crashing down from above. According to the BBC, the rubble came from a building collapsing due to windy weather … that seems like some shoddy worksmanship if you ask us, but either way.
Watch the video below:
While the boys were fundraising this happened across the road. A reminder that you can be taken at any time so be thankful for surviving another day. pic.twitter.com/sdxYWbpZB7
— Hackney Wick FC (@HackneyWickFC) March 10, 2019