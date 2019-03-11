Man barely escapes death by massive building collapse

Man barely escapes death by massive building collapse

Posted by: KS95 March 11, 2019 15 Views

Videos like this are a great reminder that life is absolutely not guaranteed, and anything can happen.

A man was walking along the street in London, when seconds later a large pile of bricks and rubble came crashing down from above. According to the BBC, the rubble came from a building collapsing due to windy weather … that seems like some shoddy worksmanship if you ask us, but either way.

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules