For any man that thinks it’s even remotely okay to grope a woman, think again. This server in Savannah, GA fought back!

The server, Emelia Holden, is taking advantage of her newfound fame by raising money for charity. SHe set up a gofundme to raise money for homeless cats. https://www.gofundme.com/2mk6sa-cash-for-cats

Watch the video below: