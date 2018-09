Did this man really just get slapped with an octopus by a seal?!

These self-described “GoPro Content Creators” were given some serious content when a seal decided he wanted to get in on the action.

While filming some kayaking, a nearby seal emerged from the water with an octopus in its mouth and slapped on man in the face! Luckily nobody was seriously injured but if you’re watching you might have a sore stomach from laughing so hard!

Watch the video below: