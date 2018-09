Man reunites with childhood crush nearly 60 years later!

Imagine if you married your childhood crush … 60 years later! That’s what happened when Eric Bogliani reconnected with his via Facebook!

After losing contact with his childhood crush, Elaine, Bogliani most likely gave up … but thanks to our favorite “Book of Face” Eric and Elaine were able to find each other nearly 60 years later!

The two were married in the same school they attended as children. Awww…

See the video below: