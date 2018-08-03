Man taunts bison, and bison charges back at Yellowstone National Park

First and foremost, why would you EVER taunt a bison?! Second, please be warned there is nothing “alarming” about this video … only this man’s stupidity.

Messing with a wild bison doesn’t exactly sound like a great idea, but that’s exactly what this man does. Well … here’s a fun fact: Bison DON’T like to be taunted.

Despite the many warnings Yellowstone National Park issues to it’s guests (many of which are being broken by this particular visitor), people continue to to do silly things that might ultimately ruin these park experiences for everyone. This is only one of many incidents where visitors to the National Park have decided to act recklessly and/or without caution.

The man in the video and the incident are currently under investigation. The lesson here: Let’s all just follow the rules, and leave the animals alone.