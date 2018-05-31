Maroon 5’s new video “Girls Like You” features ALL-STAR WOMEN!

On Thursday, Maroon 5 released the latest new single, “Girls Like You” featuring Cards B, but what people didn’t expect was the amazing video that would go with it.

The video features lead singer, Adam Levine dancing and alongside some of Hollywood’s top women, including Camila Cabella, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, and Mary J. Blige. There’s also appearances from Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Ellen DeGeneres, Danica Patrick, Aly Raisman … the list goes on!

The highlight is when Levine shares a tinder moment with his wife Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty Rose.

See the video below:

