If you missed seeing the now Oscar-nominated film, “Black Panther” it looks like you’ll have another opportunity to see the film in theaters!

To celebrate Black History Month from February 1-7, select AMC Theatre locations will be screening the film for your enjoyment.

Here are the Minnesota based locations:

COON RAPIDS

EDEN PRAIRIE

EDINA

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS

MAPLE GROVE

ROSEVILLE

To register for tickets, click here!