MATTEL releases a new line of gender-inclusive dolls for kids

In the world of toys, Mattel took a bold step and released a new line of customizable, gender-inclusive dolls called “Creatable World.”

Instead of the traditional gender-specific doll, each doll (which cost $29.99) comes with a kit of over 100 looks, so kids can design the doll in whatever clothes or accessories available. There are pants, skirts, hats accessories and more. The dolls also come with two different hairstyle options, both long and short, and are offered in a wide range of skin tones.

The company ultimately made the decision to move forward with the new line after conducting some research on kids’ attitude toward toys.

Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them.” She then went on to say, “We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

Check out the dolls below: