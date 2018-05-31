May – Mental Health Awareness Month

As you may or may not know, May was “Mental Health Awareness Month.” There has always been a stigma surrounding mental illness and through there’s been progress to end this, it will continue to be an ongoing battle.

In an effort to help, one company created a mental health-themed necklace line — but Twitter users can’t seem to agree if it’s helping or harming.

Jen Gotch, founder of the lifestyle brand ban.do, recently released the nameplate-style necklaces in collaboration with Iconery, and customers can choose between the words “Anxiety,” “Depression,” or “Bipolar” on their chains. It’s a way to really put it all out there in the open and get the conversation flowing.

Ban.do donates 100% of all proceeds from the line to Bring Change to Mind, an organization that aims to end the stigma around mental illness (and will also donate 1% of all site profits to the org for the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month).

Link to non-profit: Bring Change to Mind

Link to jewelry: Click here.