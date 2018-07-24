Meet Chanco! She’s a baby with a FULL head of hair!

Babies are born with various amounts of hair! Some have no hair when they’re born. Others have quite a bit of hair. But this baby girl was born with a FULL head of hair, and by full we mean COMPLETELY FULL!

Meet baby Chanco! She has more hair than you could even imagine, and she rocks it!

According to Dr. Andrew Raffles, a consultant pediatrician at The Portland Hospital, how much hair a baby is born with often depends on heredity and the amount of pigmentation in the hair. The doctor continued by explaining that “a fair-skinned baby and a dark-haired baby may have exactly the same numbers of hairs, but the presence or absence of pigment (melanin) will determine how hairy or hairless your baby may look.”

Look how cute she is!!

