This year 19 dogs battled it out for the title of “World’s Ugliest Dog,” and after some serious competition, Scamp the Tramp was given the crown!

According to Scamp’s bio, “he has been a pet therapist for seven years, serving at the Sebastopol Senior Center and bringing his brand of ugly to help those in need. He also volunteers weekly to listen to first graders read stories …”

Congratulations, Scamp! Enjoy your reign as “World’s Ugliest Dog!”