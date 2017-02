Iceland has a new wildly popular reality show that is making its way here. It’s called Keeping Up with the Kattarshians. It’s a live stream of 4 kittens in their “house” and you can watch them play from 3 cameras! The kittens came from a local animal rescue shelter and they have all been adopted already so soon they will be heading home and new kittens will move in. It’s adorable. They sleep in mini bunk beds!