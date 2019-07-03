Meghan McCain might be calling it quits on ‘The View’

The View has had its fair share of panelists. Some of have come and some have gone, and rumor has it that Meghan McCain might be leaving soon.

According to sources (which who knows who these people are), McCain feels like a “caged animal” and the overall stress and emotional toll might be too much for her. As the resident conservative Republican on the show, McCain has had plenty of heated discussions with highly opinionated and liberal panelists, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin!

Should she stay or should she go? What do you think?