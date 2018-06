Last night, Meghan Trainor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview, and we learned that she’s pretty down to earth. Maybe it’s because she’s hit that sweet spot where she’s not overly famous, but she’s also not NOT famous … if that makes sense.

She spent her time talking about her low-key backyard wedding plans, explaining why ordering Chinese food when she was a child somehow required a plane, and the upcoming season for her show The Four!

Watch her interview below: