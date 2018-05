She says her fiance changed her life! He taught her how to cook healthy food that’s tasty and how to love working out. No official wedding plans yet but Meghan Trainor admits to having babies on the brain!

Get the whole story here.

“My mom had babies at my age, so I think it’s just in my blood,” Meghan Trainor says.

The “No Excuses” singer says she’s going to keep working on her career for the time being.

Season 2 of The Four will kick off in June.