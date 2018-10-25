Megyn Kelly is in hot water over controversial comments!

If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s be careful what you say.

Earlier this week, Megyn Kelly made some controversial remarks about blackface, and they went over like a lead balloon. Almost immediately social media latched on to them and erupted. Even a few NBC colleagues had something to say.

In case you missed it, here’s what she said:

“But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Kelly later issued an apology both to colleagues and on-air, but the damage was already done. While her “Today Show” hour hasn’t been completely cancelled just yet, sources say that staff are already being reassigned to other projects, and the rest of this week’s broadcasts have been replaced with pre-taped episodes.

So while her fate isn’t fully determined, things do look very grim.