Meet Yuki, a 120 lb wolfdog from Shy Wolf sanctuary in Naples, Florida!

He was rescued by workers at the sanctuary after he was dumped at a kill shelter. And now Yuki is been making the rounds on social media, because look at him, he’s huge and so stinkin’ cool looking! DNA tests revealed that he is 87.5% gray wolf, 8.6% Siberian husky, and 3.9% German Shepherd!

Sweet mix, dude!

Learn more about Yuki below: