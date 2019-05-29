Meteorologist interrupts ‘Bachelorette’ and fights back against angry messages

A weatherman in Ohio was forced to interrupt the latest episode of ‘The Bachlorette’ with emergency tornado warning coverage and some viewers were NOT happy about it. When he saw the incoming angry messages, he clapped back immediately.
“It just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety,” he said after the a few other choice words.
Watch the moment below:
WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network's decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage
"I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic" pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019