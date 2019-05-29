Meteorologist interrupts ‘Bachelorette’ and fights back against angry messages

Meteorologist interrupts ‘Bachelorette’ and fights back against angry messages

Posted by: KS95 May 29, 2019 0 Views

A weatherman in Ohio was forced to interrupt the latest episode of ‘The Bachlorette’ with emergency tornado warning coverage and some viewers were NOT happy about it. When he saw the incoming angry messages, he clapped back immediately.

“It just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety,” he said after the a few other choice words.

Watch the moment below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules