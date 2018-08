Michael Cera tries to keep his cool while eating super hot wings!

Watching people eat hot food is kind of funny, but watching celebrities eat hot foods is even funnier! And that’s basically the premise of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones.”

Cera answers questions about his career, and in between each question he tries a new “spicy” wing. It goes on for a while but around 15-minutes that’s when Cera really starts to feel the burn!

Watch or just skip ahead to the 15ish minute mark.