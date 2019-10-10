Michael Douglas and a few celebrity friends read, ‘Green Eggs and Ham!’

If you’re over the age of five, you’ve probably read the book, Green Eggs and Ham by the one and only Dr. Seuss. If you aren’t familiar with the book, we apologize that your childhood was so terrible.

Just kidding. But seriously, you should probably know that book.

Either way, to promote their new animated series Green Eggs and Ham, Netflix asked the stars Michael Douglas, Keegan Michael-Key, Adam Devine, Ilana Glazer, and Eddie Izzard to give a dramatic reading of the beloved children’s book.

Watch their reading below:

