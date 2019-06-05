Miley Cyrus fights back when fan grabs her without permission in Barcelona

Miley Cyrus was performing in Barcelona, Spain when a fan reached up, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her toward him for a kiss.

As we all know, this is NOT acceptable behavior! Cyrus was upset about the incident (as she should be) and tweeted out response along with a video clip.

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

You can see by her tweet, which has over 100K retweets and 450K likes, that the fans were on her side. Way to go, Miley!