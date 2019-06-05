Miley Cyrus fights back when fan grabs her without permission in Barcelona
Miley Cyrus fights back when fan grabs her without permission in Barcelona

Miley Cyrus was performing in Barcelona, Spain when a fan reached up, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her toward him for a kiss.

As we all know, this is NOT acceptable behavior! Cyrus was upset about the incident (as she should be) and tweeted out response along with a video clip.

You can see by her tweet, which has over 100K retweets and 450K likes, that the fans were on her side. Way to go, Miley!

