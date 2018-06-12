Minnesota High School baseball player chooses to console a friend before celebrating his victory!

Sports can get SUPER competitive! Even the smallest games have ruined families, which is why we’re VERY impressed with this high school pitcher who delayed his personal celebration to console his childhood friend instead during the Minnesota state championship game.

Watch the video below, it’s pretty awesome!

