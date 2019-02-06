Is Minnesota ready for a rage room or are we too “Minnesota Nice?!”

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a terrible day and just wanted to smash something? We’re assuming everyone has raised their hand because let’s face it … who hasn’t had one of those days?

Guess what? There are rage rooms popping up all around the country just for that. Maybe not just for that but still, instead of throwing some self pity party for one or taking it out on your s.o. and bringing down everyone in the room … now you can head over to a rage room! It’s literally a safe place for adults to go and throw extreme temper tantrums.

The first rage room opened over in Japan back in 2008, and now there are hundreds in the United States. Check out this rage room in Manhattan, “Rage Cage” (courtesy of Mashable) where you can destroy a ton of electronics!

But the question remains … we had one before but are we to “Minnesota Nice” for a rage room?

