Minnesota FINALLY redesigned their driver’s licenses and identification cards, but there’s just one thing … they’re not Real ID-compliant.

The state unveiled the new designs Monday and will begin issuing the IDs Aug. 6., however, Minnesotans wanting a Real ID will have to wait until October. The Real IDs will look almost identical to the newly designed cards coming out in August, but will include the outline of a star in a yellow circle at the top right.

What do you think of the new design?