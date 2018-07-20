Minnesota State Fair announces SEVEN NEW RIDES!

On Wednesday, Minnesota State Fair officials announced not one, not two, not even three but SEVEN NEW RIDES for the 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together!

Below are the list of new ride editions! What do you think? Will you be partaking in any of these?

• Haunted Castle Dark Ride: Features two levels of animated spooks, sounds and lights. It’s the largest traveling haunted attraction on the continent.

• Super Frisbee: At 52 feet high, the gondola rotates at 20 revolutions per minute and free-falls at 3½ times the force of gravity. A ride with no peer in North or South America.

• Twin Flip: High-flying spins within spins and in all directions.

• Rock Star: A 360-degree thrill ride that spins to 60 feet high.

• Downdraft: Ride airwaves in a supersonic spin.

• Combination Carousel: Colorful ride takes tots on a spin, merry-go-round style.

• Teacups: A relatively calm rotating teacup ride for kids with bright lights and scenery.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 3!