Minnesota State Fair: New Food Announcement!

It’s almost time for “The Great Minnesota Get-Together,” which means it’s also time to reveal those delicious new foods! Early this morning the Minnesota State Fair announced 31 OFFICIAL NEW FOODS and SEVEN NEW FOOD VENDORS!

See the gallery of new foods and vendors below (photos provided by Minnesota State Fair) and scroll a little further for the full rundown:

New Vendor: The Hanger Fried Tacos On-A-Stick Feta Bites

Lamb T-Bone Chops Joey Mary Jamm’in Brisket Grilled Cheese

Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings Halo Cone Grilled Sota Sandwich

Duck Drummies Deep-Fried Dilly Dog Cuban Fusion Fajita

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco Carnitas Taco Cone

Breakfast Potato Skin Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle Blueberry Key Lime Pie

Bada Bing Sandwich Warm Cheesecake Tart Turkish Pizza

Tipsy Pecan Tart The Hot Hen Stuffed Cabbage Roll

Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae Shrimp & Grits Fritters Peaches n’ Cream Nachos

Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor Varietes No Bologna Coney New Vendor: Thelma’s Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches

New Vendor: Strawberries n’ Creme New Vendor: Kora’s Cookie Dough New Vendor: Brim

New Vendor: Blue Ox Burger Bar Mini Donut Latte Lavender Lemonade





The Minnesota State Fair announces 31 official new foods and seven new food vendors, adding to the expansive menu offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. In total, the State Fair offers nearly 500 foods at 300 concession locations throughout the fairgrounds. Here is a listing of official new foods and vendors for 2019!

NEW FOODS:

1. Bada Bing Sandwich: Italian-inspired warm flatbread sandwich with ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

At The Sandwich Stop, located on the west side of Clough Street between Carnes & Judson avenues

2. Blueberry Key Lime Pie: Blueberry Key lime filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

3. Boozy Berries & ‘Barb Trifle: Five-layer cold trifle with vanilla pound cake, lemon curd, Cannon River Gris wine and blueberry compote, more pound cake and Gris and rhubarb compote, topped with mint- infused fresh whipped cream and Gris and blueberry coulis.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

4. Breakfast Potato Skin: Deep-fried potato skin stuffed with scrambled eggs and peppers, topped with blackened beef chislic – a South Dakota bar food staple – and drizzled with bearnaise sauce.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

5. Carnitas Taco Cone: Carnitas with a sesame-garlic ginger sauce, cabbage, lime and queso fresco, topped with green onion and sour cream and served in a deep-fried cone-shaped tortilla.

At San Felipe Tacos, located in the Food Building, east wall

6. Carolina Pit-Smoked Brisket Taco: Beef brisket pit-smoked over hickory charcoal, shredded and topped with smoked Gouda cheese, a pickled kale crunch made with kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, radicchio, napa and red cabbage, with a drizzle of BBQ sauce; served in a flour tortilla with tortilla chips. At Shanghaied Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north wall

7. Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Cake Bites: Bite-sized funnel cake pieces infused with a blend of Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheeses, deep-fried and finished with a sprinkle of sharp cheddar and chives, and served with homemade Sriracha aioli dipping sauce. Ranch or garlic butter dipping sauce is also available. At Funnel Cakes, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

8. Cuban Fusion Fajita: Carnitas-style roast pork, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Juanita’s Fajitas’ signature mustard folded into a flour tortilla.

At Juanita’s Fajitas, located west of Nelson Street just south of the Grandstand

9. Deep-Fried Dilly Dog: Pickle stuffed with bratwurst, dipped in batter and deep-fried. At Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum, east side

10. Duck Drummies: Duck wings coated in a batter and seasoning blend, deep-fried and served with Giggles’ own tequila lime dipping sauce.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

11. Feta Bites: Deep-fried Greek pasta dough stuffed with feta cheese, cream cheese and Dino’s Greek seasoning. Served with a creamy olive tapenade.

At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

12. Fried Tacos On-A-Stick: Two stuffed tacos – one filled with green chorizo and potatoes and one filled with a vegetarian black bean and corn mix – deep-fried, topped with crumbled cheese and a drizzle of guacamole salsa and served on-a-stick. (Aug. 28-Sept. 2 only)

At Midtown Global Market’s Taco Cat, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

13. Grilled Sota Sandwich: Cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on Irish soda bread. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

At Brim, located at the North End, northwest section

14. Halo Cone: A swirled blend of cotton candy and blue raspberry soft serve ice cream in a halo of vanilla cotton candy and sprinkled with a mix of candy toppings.

At Rainbow Ice Cream, located in the Grandstand, upper level, east section near the stairs tower

15. The Hot Hen: BBQ chips topped with smoked pulled buffalo chicken, blue cheese fondue, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, green onions and blue cheese crumbles.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

16. Irish Whiskey Boneless Wings: All-natural white chicken chunks, breaded, deep-fried, tossed in Irish whiskey BBQ sauce and garnished with chopped scallions. Gluten-free.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street

17. Jamm’in Brisket Grilled Cheese: Slow-smoked brisket, red onion jam, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and RC’s hot BBQ sauce.

At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

18. Joey Mary: An iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods, including a chocolate bite, honey toffee crunch and almond cookie.

At Brim, located at the North End, northwest section

19. Lamb T-Bone Chops: All-natural, 100% grass-fed grilled lamb loins seasoned with Mama Fatima’s Holy Land Marinade.

At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner

20. Lavender Lemonade: Pink lemonade made with fresh lavender leaves.

At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

21. Mini Donut Latte: A traditional latte with house-made mini donut flavoring, whole milk and espresso topped with a dusting of cinnamon and sugar.

At The Anchor Coffee House, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes & Judson avenues outside Ramberg Music Cafe

22. No Bologna Coney: Italian mortadella pork sausage flavored with pistachios and Mancini’s pepper blend, served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun, and topped with mild muffuletta olive and pepper salad.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

23. Nordic Waffles in Pebbles & Bam Bam and Al Pastor varieties: Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: Pebbles & Bam Bam with warm Reese’s chocolate peanut butter cups and fruity cereal; and Waffle Al Pastor made with Mexican-style marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, southwest section

24. Peaches n’ Cream Nachos: A bed of cinnamon sugar pita chips with Bridgeman’s Peaches n’ Cream ice cream, peach topping, a drizzle of honey and crushed pecans, finished with whipped cream, a cherry and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street

25. Shrimp & Grits Fritters: Aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce. Gluten-free.

At Funky Grits, located in the Food Building, east wall

26. Snow Cap Mini Waffle Sundae: Mini waffle topped with a scoop of Izzy’s cream cheese ice cream, warm real maple syrup and a maraschino cherry.

At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood & Cooper streets

27. Stuffed Cabbage Roll: Cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll.

At iPierogi, located in the Food Building, south wall

28. Tipsy Pecan Tart: Pecan pie infused with Dubliner Irish Whiskey and baked in a buttery shortbread shell. Gluten-free.

At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

29. Turkish Pizza: A Turkish-style cracker-thin flatbread, authentically named Lahmacun, topped with spicy minced beef, onion, tomato, lettuce, cucumber salad, parsley, fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon and garlic sauce, then rolled or folded.

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

30. Warm Cheesecake Tart: Cheesecake in a tart crust served warm with choice of chocolate, salted caramel or strawberry glaze or without topping.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

31. Wingwalker Donut Flight: An assortment of hot, deep-fried cake donut holes and three syringes with DIY fillings – Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam.

At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section

NEW VENDORS:

32. Blue Ox Burger Bar: Serving build-your-own hamburgers, cheeseburgers and bacon cheeseburgers (with ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and more); breakfast sandwiches (sausage or bacon with egg and cheese on a toasted English muffin); crinkle-cut fries; tater tots; and assorted beverages.

Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street

33. Brim: Serving the Grilled Sota Sandwich (cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade served warm on gluten-free Irish soda bread); Joey Mary (iced coffee slushie topped with a skewer of gluten-free baked goods); coffee slushies; brewed coffee; blueberry lemonade; and mint green lemonade. Flavorings and colors made with organic and natural ingredients.

Located at the North End, northwest section

34. Funky Grits: Serving Shrimp & Grits Fritters (aged cheddar grits, gulf shrimp, onions and Creole seasoning, deep-fried and served with aioli dipping sauce); gluten-free. Also selling bottles of Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce.

Located in the Food Building, east wall

35. iPierogi: Serving stuffed cabbage rolls (cabbage leaves wrapped around seasoned ground pork and rice, prepared with tomato sauce and served with a dinner roll); pierogies in three varieties (meat, potato and cheese, and meat/potato/cheese combination, garnished with bacon and caramelized onion and served with sour cream and arugula on the side; vegetarian option on request); Polish sausages (with homemade sauerkraut); and blintzes (sweet cheese rolls sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup).

Located in the Food Building, south wall

36. Kora’s Cookie Dough: Serving deep-fried chocolate chip cookie dough topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle; and cookie dough on-a-stick in five flavors: classic chocolate chip, Grandma’s sugar cookie, monster cookie, Reese’s peanut butter, and Oreo fudge. All five flavors can be dipped in chocolate, white chocolate, peanut butter or butterscotch chips and rolled in sprinkles or peanuts. Sugar cookie variety is vegan-friendly.

Located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

37. Strawberries ‘n Crème: Serving fresh strawberries with non-dairy whipped topping; and fresh- brewed iced tea with strawberry flavoring.

Located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue & Underwood Street

38. Thelma’s Handmade Ice Cream Sandwiches: Serving 10 varieties of ice cream sandwiches made with two cookies and ice cream: Snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, cayenne chocolate chip, strawberry sugar cookie, banana peanut butter, mint double chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, chocolate peanut butter, s’mores, and gluten-free snickerdoodle.

Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue & Underwood Street