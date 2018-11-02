Minnesota Timberwolves debut new Prince-inspired jerseys on November 16th

Posted by: KS95 November 2, 2018 13 Views

On November 16th, the Minnesota Timberwolves are unveiling a new Prince-inspired purple jersey!

Prince is a long standing piece of Minnesota history, and everyone knows we love anything with a Prince influence!

The announcement video says the following:

This City Edition represents a legacy derived from the Minneapolis Sound heard through various speakers, the classic shows performed on stages around the world, and the unique and beloved personality that touched the hearts of many. From the different shades of purple to the bold collection of elements, this uniform recalls Prince’s influence and celebrates the intersection of music and basketball. Our team. Our Icon.

