Minnesota’s most Googled horror villain is … ?!

Since Halloween is only a couple days away, it’s the perfect time to grab some popcorn, and fire up that scary movie Netflix cue you’ve been waiting to watch! But before you do that, have you ever wondered what villain the Land of 10,000 Lakes Googles the most? Thanks to the folks over at FrontierBundles.com, we now know the most Googled villains by state.
Are you ready for this Minnesota? Ours is ALIEN!
Your State’s Most-Googled Horror Villain:
Alabama: Chucky
Alaska: Alien
Arizona: Chucky / Norman Bates
Arkansas: Hannibal Lecter / Norman Bates
California: Chucky
Colorado: Jack Torrance
Connecticut: Frankenstein’s Monster
Delaware: Norman Bates
Florida: Norman Bates
Georgia: Ghostface
Hawaii: Alien
Idaho: Frankenstein’s Monster
Illinois: Chucky
Indiana: Pinhead
Iowa: Pennywise
Kansas: Count Dracula
Kentucky: Leatherface
Louisiana: Chucky
Maine: David Kessler
Maryland: Norman Bates
Massachusetts: Frankenstein’s Monster
Michigan: Norman Bates
Minnesota: Alien
Mississippi: Chucky
Missouri: Hannibal Lecter
Montana: Norman Bates
Nebraska: Pennywise
Nevada: Chucky
New Hampshire: Norman Bates
New Jersey: Frankenstein’s Monster
New Mexico: Alien
New York: Frankenstein’s Monster
North Carolina: Chucky
North Dakota: Norman Bates
Ohio: Norman Bates
Oklahoma: Norman Bates
Oregon: Jack Torrance
Pennsylvania: Norman Bates
Rhode Island: Norman Bates / Frankenstein’s Monster
South Carolina: Chucky
South Dakota: Pinhead
Tennessee: Chucky
Texas: Chucky
Utah: Count Dracula
Vermont: Hannibal Lecter
Virginia: Jack Torrance
Washington: Alien
West Virginia: (See below for 7-way tie results)
Wisconsin: Norman Bates
Wyoming: Count Dracula
West Virginia’s 7-way tie: Pinhead, Michael Myers, Count Dracula, Hannibal Lecter, Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Pennywise
For more, check out FrontierBundles here.