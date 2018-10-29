Minnesota’s most Googled horror villain is … ?!

Since Halloween is only a couple days away, it’s the perfect time to grab some popcorn, and fire up that scary movie Netflix cue you’ve been waiting to watch! But before you do that, have you ever wondered what villain the Land of 10,000 Lakes Googles the most? Thanks to the folks over at FrontierBundles.com, we now know the most Googled villains by state.

Are you ready for this Minnesota? Ours is ALIEN!

Your State’s Most-Googled Horror Villain:

Alabama: Chucky

Alaska: Alien

Arizona: Chucky / Norman Bates

Arkansas: Hannibal Lecter / Norman Bates

California: Chucky

Colorado: Jack Torrance

Connecticut: Frankenstein’s Monster

Delaware: Norman Bates

Florida: Norman Bates

Georgia: Ghostface

Hawaii: Alien

Idaho: Frankenstein’s Monster

Illinois: Chucky

Indiana: Pinhead

Iowa: Pennywise

Kansas: Count Dracula

Kentucky: Leatherface

Louisiana: Chucky

Maine: David Kessler

Maryland: Norman Bates

Massachusetts: Frankenstein’s Monster

Michigan: Norman Bates

Minnesota: Alien

Mississippi: Chucky

Missouri: Hannibal Lecter

Montana: Norman Bates

Nebraska: Pennywise

Nevada: Chucky

New Hampshire: Norman Bates

New Jersey: Frankenstein’s Monster

New Mexico: Alien

New York: Frankenstein’s Monster

North Carolina: Chucky

North Dakota: Norman Bates

Ohio: Norman Bates

Oklahoma: Norman Bates

Oregon: Jack Torrance

Pennsylvania: Norman Bates

Rhode Island: Norman Bates / Frankenstein’s Monster

South Carolina: Chucky

South Dakota: Pinhead

Tennessee: Chucky

Texas: Chucky

Utah: Count Dracula

Vermont: Hannibal Lecter

Virginia: Jack Torrance

Washington: Alien

West Virginia: (See below for 7-way tie results)

Wisconsin: Norman Bates

Wyoming: Count Dracula

West Virginia’s 7-way tie: Pinhead, Michael Myers, Count Dracula, Hannibal Lecter, Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Pennywise

For more, check out FrontierBundles here.