Minnesota’s own NUNNABOVE will appear on America’s Got Talent

If you’re a fan of the hit show, “America’s Got Talent” you’ll be happy to know that Minnesota’s own NUNNABOVE has fought their way to the top, and appeared on the network talent show last night (August 7th) for the judges.

NUNNABOVE is made up of four siblings and even performed at our KS95 Clouds Choir event in the past!

Watch the official video for their new single, “Don’t Judge Me (Just Love Me)”