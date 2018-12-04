Miranda Sings gives her review of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video

Fans of Ariana Granda have been buzzing about her latest music video, “thank u, next.” It an homage to some of our favorite teen movies; Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going On 30, and finally Legally Blonde!

FUN FACT: YouTube sensation, Miranda Sings is actually a good friend of Grande’s and even makes a few appearances in the video (out of character), but the internet star decided to poke a little fun at the video and create a reaction video in full Miranda Sings glory!

Watch her “reaction” to the video below:



To watch the full “Thank U, Next” video, click here.

WARNING: The video does contain mature language so viewer discretion is advised.