Miss America says goodbye to swimsuits and hello to women of all shapes and sizes!

In a surprising (but much needed) change to the Miss America organization, they’ve decided to scrap the swimsuit portion from the competition, AND focus on being more inclusive to women of all sizes.

On Tuesday, Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors, announced the news on “Good Morning America.” She said, “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That’s huge.” Huge, indeed.

Early this morning, the official Miss America Twitter account tweeted a short video of a white bikini going up in smoke with the hashtag #byebyebikini. A little waving emoji would’ve been cute, too but oh, well!

So what’s happening instead? Contestants will now take part in a live interactive session with the judges, during which, “she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.”

We should also note, ditching the swimsuit competition isn’t the only change happening. There are several changes in the works thanks in large part to the #MeToo movement, and partially due to the fact that the 97-year-old event is being led entirely by women for the first time EVER!

The next Miss America competition is September 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Will you be watching?

