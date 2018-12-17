Miss Costa Rica hilariously reminds Steve Harvey of his infamous “Miss Universe” moment!

As the host of Miss Universe, you’re under quite a bit of pressure and nobody is more familiar than the man himself, Steve Harvey who infamously announced the WRONG winner back in 2015! Well … it’s been a few years, but lucky for him this year’s Miss Costa Rica was here to remind him.
Watch as she hilariously trolls him while answering his question:
Still laughing at Miss Universe Costa Rica’s advice for @IAmSteveHarvey. 🤣
Learn more about Miss Universe at https://t.co/kohkaYd2sx pic.twitter.com/C9Oyvvwk0h
— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018
BONUS: Relive the awkward moment from 2015 below.