Mobility becomes more difficult for Selma Blair and she’s happy to share…

Does she ooze positivity or what? Very inspiring to see someone in her position so grateful.
It makes me feel extra good recognizing that same kind of character in people that that I live, work and play with.
How about you? Do you know someone with such persistent positivity?
I also wonder if this sort of mobility device could be useful to people of many different abilities? Neat stuff!
View this post on Instagram
We met! I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of #barbaraalinker 💛. She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful #walkingbike. I have been without my @the_alinker_world while taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane. It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. ❤️ she gave me this bike. And I took off. So many people have already stopped me to ask about it. Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a car show. Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster , smoother , increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you @the_alinker_world #gamechanger #reactivateyourbrain #activateyourbrain #kindness #brilliance. #life 🙌 #thealinker