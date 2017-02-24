Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) This Model gets paid big bucks to be Melania! Posted by: Moon & Staci February 24, 2017 6 Views Mira Tzur makes $3,000 (plus expenses) per appearance. She and Donald Trump impersonator John Di Domenico have been hired to play the presidential power couple eight times so far. 2017-02-24 Moon & Staci