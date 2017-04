My cat Smokey loves to look out the window. If he sees a rabbit out back, he’s ready to pounce! In his mind he thinks:

“If I could get out side, I would TOTALLY own that rabbit!”

In reality, I think it would go a LOT more like this video. Probably best for Smokey’s ego, if he never gets the chance to try…

It’s a lot like when I watch Golf on TV and say: “I could do that!”

Dream on Smokey…

-Darrin